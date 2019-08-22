ELIDA — Donald E. Montooth, 81, of Elida, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at VanCrest Health Care Center.

He was born On July 6, 1938, in Avilla, IN to Howard and Beulah (Buettner) Montooth. On September 27, 1957, he was united in marriage to Darlene Roberts. She survives in Elida.

Donald is also survived by one daughter, Tami (Joe Burgei) Augsburger of Delphos; a son, James (Kit) Montooth of Fremont; six grandchildren, Ashley Lloyd of Elida, Hillary Lloyd of Orlando, FL, Ellis Lloyd of Elida, Rich (Kimberly Launder) Augsburger of Lima, Katie Augsburger of Lima, and Ty (Savannah Bowman) Montooth of Delphos; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Virginia (Larry) Moser of Columbus Grove, and Sharon (Tom) Mitchell of Elida.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Nichols.

Donald was a graduate of Eel Perry H.S. in Huntertown, Indiana. He was an active member of Gomer Congregational Church where he had been a trustee in the past. He retired From Dominion Gas where he was a supervisor and then started his own business, Don's Trenching. He was a forty year 4-H advisor for the Gomer Easyriders later known as Allen County Easyriders. He was the superintendent of the horse division at the Allen County Fair spending endless hours working to improve the program. In 2001 the fair magazine was dedicated to him and in 2007, he was named Grand Marshall of the fair parade. Don also loved restoring antique tractors and attending local shows.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Wilder will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, and also one hour before the funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to Gomer Congregational Church boiler fund or the Elida E.M.S.

