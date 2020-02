ST. MARYS — Donald E. Nedderman, 93, died at 4:55 a.m. Feb. 10, 2020, at Vancrest of St. Marys.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys. The Rev. Matt Overman will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.