Donald Rothe (1925 - 2019)
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH
ST. MARYS — Donald T. "Windy" Rothe, 93, of St. Marys, died 4:20 pm Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Grande Lake Healthcare Center, St. Marys. He was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Salem Township, Auglaize County, the son of Herman W. and Geraldine M. "Weaver" Rothe who preceded him in death.

On February 15, 1945, he married Ruth M. Moorman and she died March 14, 2006.

Survivors include: 3 children, Barbara (Wade) Ewing, Dale (Shirley) Rothe, both of Wapakoneta and Christine (David) Ault of Raleigh, NC, 10 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great, Great Grandchildren, Sister, Rosemary Kill of Spencerville

He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Rothe.

Donald was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Kossuth-Zion United Methodist Church, the Auglaize County Farm Bureau, and the former Salem Grange.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, with Pastor Allan Brown officiating. Burial is to follow in the Kossuth Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-6 pm Sunday, July 7th, and one hour prior to the service, Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in The Lima News from July 5 to July 6, 2019
