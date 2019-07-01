LIMA — Donald J. Sadler, 88, died at 10:15 AM on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at The Springs of Lima in Lima, Ohio.

Donald was born on April 16, 1931, in Elmira, New York, to the late Justin Sadler and Leah (Jenkins) Sadler.

He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. After that he was employed by General Electric for many years until he became the owner of Moulton Heating and Air.

Don married first, Jean (Harper) Sadler on 5/24/1952. She preceded him in death on 8/30/1992. He then married, Alberta Lee on 8/26/1995. She survives in Lima. Over the years Don traveled with Alberta on business trips, so together they enjoyed Japan, China, Ireland, and Scotland for Sister Cities. Just for fun, Egypt, Russia, Alaska, Hawaii and Lima. He was a forty five year member of the First Baptist Church of Lima, a forty one year the Lima Kiwanis Club and was a Past President & Past Lt. Governor, where he participated in numerous volunteer projects. He was also a member of 1st Baptist Church, the Encore Theatre and with the Republican Party, Korean War Veterans and the American Legion. He enjoyed multiple sports played by grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by three sons, Steven (Tricia) Sadler, of Wapakoneta, OH, Scott Sadler, of Lima, OH, and Mitchell (Debra) Sadler, of Ada, OH; one daughter, Suzanne (Daniel) Allen, of Cridersville, OH and a step son, Brett (Misty) Lee; one sister, Donna Koehler, of Horseheads, NY; 13 grandchildren Adam, Jason, Gwen, Stephanie, Nicholas, Daniel, Danny, Jeremy, Janelle, Aaron, Andrea, Ashley, and Sara; 28 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Hardesty and two sisters, Katheryn Whispel and Dorothy Wood.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 8:00 P.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. Rev. Andrew Shields will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis Club of Lima.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com