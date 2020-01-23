LIMA — Donald F. Siferd age 64, of Lima passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 13, 1956 in Findlay, Ohio to the late William Walter and Dorothy May Sims Siferd. Don never married.

While still in high school in Findlay Don started his own moving company and did that for several years, traveling cross country. He could pack anything. He graduated from Findlay High School in 1974. He worked at various other industrial jobs throughout his lifetime. He attended Gateway Church. He was a very generous person who supported various charitable organizations. Most of all he treasured the times spent with his extended family.

Survivors include siblings: David (Linda) Siferd of McComb, Susan (Trenton) German of Bairdstown, IL, Margaret 'Peg' (Gary) Holden of Findlay and Jill (Brian) Graham of Cridersville; 6 nieces: Heather,

Emily, Dana, Amy, Crystal and Kayla, 2 nephews: Derek and Jonathan; 6 great nieces and 5 great nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time and memorial contributions may be given to your . Online

condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com