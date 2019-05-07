LIMA — Mr. Donald Eugene Smith, Sr., age 63, passed from this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at approximately 9:59 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on July 4, 1955 in Lima, Ohio to Cary Smith, Sr. and Alberta Turner; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Smith was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of V.F.W. 1911.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 3 sons; Donald E. Smith, Jr. of Denver, CO. Tyrese Hampshire Smith and Adrien Harmon both of Lima. 2 daughters; Donna Ingram (Glenn Terrance) of Lima and Ebony Watson of Denver, CO. 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren whom he had a special relationship with as their father figure, especially Armanii Tabb. 4 brothers; Cary Smith, Jr. of Florida. Eugene Smart, William Kirkman and Mike Banks all of Lima. 4 sisters; Tish Smith Taylor of Chicago, IL. Bernita Smith of Van Wert, OH. Donna Kirkman and Cynthia Kirkman both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a great grandson; Dearion Ingram.

Home Going Services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, May 13 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Military Honors performed by VFW #1275.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

