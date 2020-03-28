LIMA — Donald H. Smith, age 88 of Lima, passed Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. He was born May 11, 1931 in Delphos, Ohio to the late Mary and Oliver Smith, Sr. On June 29, 1957 he married Donna Poe, who survives in Lima.

Mr. Smith retired from American Trim in Wapakoneta and served in the U.S. Army during the Korea War. He spent 29 years working for BLH which became Clark Equipment and then spent 5 years working for General Dynamics. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #471 of Delphos. Don was very devoted and hard working. He will be remembered for his quiet nature and being a very positive, upbeat and proud family man.

Also surviving are his special children - Julie Roberts of Lima, Mark Smith of Lima, Gary Alan Smith who is deceased; he was a fantastic grandfather to 3 granddaughters - Sidney Roberts, Dakota Roberts and Eja Roberts; 9 siblings - Nancy Rayle; Mary Lou Saylor; Jenny (Larry) Clark; John (Deb) Smith; Oliver (Marilyn) Smith; Jack (Bonnie) Smith; Tom (Marlene) Smith; Kathy (Curt) Martin; and Shirley Perrin.

He was preceded in death by 4 siblings - Jim Smith; Sally Bohn; Carol King; and Isabel Kramer.

His wishes were to be cremated with no public funeral services. There will be a private celebration of Don's life as soon as possible once conditions are deemed safe.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.