GEORGETOWN, Texas — Donald Ray Snook passed away at age 82 on April 18, 2019.

The service for Don was held at 10:00 a.m. April 24, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Georgetown, Texas.

Don was born August 14, 1936 to loving parents Raymond (Rudy) W. Snook and Nellie Neva (Pepple) Snook.

He attended Ohio State University and the University of Louisville after graduating from the Class of '54, Lima Central High School. He loved growing up in Lima and was a life-long OSU Buckeye. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from May of '57 to June of '59.

In Texas, he was a plant manager where things such as concrete mixing, off shirt rig materials, and farm equipment were produced.

Don married Carolyn McLeod on May 28, 1961 in Palmetto, Florida. They have 5 children, Don, Murray, Bruce, Chance and daughter Erin Countryman and their mates all of Texas, 2 sisters Carolyn Brubaker, of Granville Ohio and Susan (Ron) Adams of Elida, as well as 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

