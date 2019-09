LIMA — Donald D. Spar, 96, died at 4:51 p.m. Sept. 3, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville.

Services will begin at noon Saturday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.