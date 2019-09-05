LIMA — Donald Dwight Spar, age 96, was called into the presence of the Lord at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville.

Don was born March 29, 1923 in Ada, Ohio to the late David Dayle and Lucille Ada (Barnes) Spar of Ada, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Karl, Ralph "Flip" and sister Mary Edith (Spar) Frederick. On July 19, 1945 he married Esther M. Hochstettler of Bluffton, Ohio.

Don was a dairy man throughout his career, retiring from Borden Dairy. He was a licensed real estate agent as well. An Ada High School graduate, he attended The Ohio State University, studying dairy technology after serving as Staff Sergeant in the United States Army's Central European Campaign of World War II. His unit was bound for Czechoslovakia through Bischofteinitz in the German Sudetenland. Instead they went from Le Havre to Paris and Paris to Nuremberg and the barracks of a former SS camp. In Nuremberg they joined the 86th Chemical Mortar Battalion, Second Army. They bivouacked in a courthouse that had a courtyard where they could stand reveille in the morning. As a show of military strength meant to calm the local people's fear of the Russians, the soldiers marched each morning on cobblestone streets.

After about a month in Germany they were ordered back to France. They climbed in the back of pick-up trucks that formed a convoy to go home. The 86th Chemical Battalion had been there for up to four years so they were eligible for discharge and ready to go home to the United States. Later on in the trip the engineers of the train learned that the war was over. "They got out and went home. Left us sit. It took us maybe fifteen days to complete the trip. It was stormy sometimes. No incidents. We just laid on the deck of the ship and looked down at the water, dying to get home." From Camp Campbell, Kentucky, Don was assigned to Washington D.C. where he helped to prepare the U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey of Japan.

Don was a member of the First Evangelical and Reformed Church of Lima where he served as a deacon. He volunteered with the Lima Red Cross. For many years he attended the Lifelong Learning Institute at Ohio State University at Lima since their founding in 1991. For four Tuesdays and Thursdays in April and October he enjoyed courses on subjects that ranged from music to history and science, delving all the more deeply into the Allen County region where he lived for most of his adult life

Surviving are his wife, Esther M. Spar; son, Richard L. Spar and his daughter-in-law, Jody Spar of Tucson, Arizona; his granddaughter, Carrie L. Klug; two great grandchildren, Madison and Matt; and his daughter, Emily S. Domurad of Essex, Massachusetts.

