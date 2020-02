CELINA — Donald "Donnie" C. Springer Jr., 54, died Feb. 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Celina. Father Ken Schnipke will officiate. Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.