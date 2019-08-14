LIMA — Donald "Don" H. Staver, 93, passed away August 10, 2019, at 12:05 pm, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Donald was born March 8, 1926 in Allen County, OH to Ray and Pearl (Driver) Staver who preceded him in death. On October 18, 1946 he married Colleen Staver who preceded him in death on December 27, 2018.

Donald attended Lafayette - Jackson High School class of 1944. He was inducted into Marine Corps in June of 1944. Served in the Pacific Theater of World War II, where he saw action on Iwo Jima. After the war ended, he served as Occupational Services on Truk Atoll and in China. He was then discharged in August, 1946.

He joined First Evangelical and Reformed Church in 1953, where he served as Deacon and on the consistory several years and was a member of the Builder Class. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 706 since 1953. He was an avid archery player and snowmobile enthusiast.

He was employed by Vogue Furniture Company and Rex Manufacturing. In 1949 he started his own business, Don's Auto Upholstery and continued in business until 2009.

Donald is survived by his children, Anita M. Cunningham of Melrose, OH, Sherry A. Best of Lima, OH, Tracy (Anne) A. Staver of Middletown, OH, Michele E. Miller of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Charles (Renee) G. Cunningham of Lima, OH, Angela S. Cunningham of Lima, OH, Phillip "Warren" (Stacey) W. Baker of Tucson, AZ, Blaine (Jill) M. Miller of Batavaia, IL, Justin (Deanna) L. Best of Liberty Township, OH, Ethan M. Smith of Harrod, OH, Kristine (Thomas) N. Locher of Troy, OH, Kelsey M. Miller of Lima, OH, Jordyn A. Main of Griswald, IA, Madison E. Main of Griswald, IA, great-grandchildren, Steven (Madeline) M Benefiel of IN, Brittany M. Cunningham of Lima, OH, Nicolas C. Cunningham of Lima, OH, Zoey E. Wurgess of Columbus, OH, Mylo E. Stoddard of Lima, OH, Triniti E. Smith of Lima, OH, Griffin L. Best of Liberty Township, OH, Lincoln Miller of Batavia, IL, Benjamin "Ben" Miller of Batavia, IL, great-great-grandchildren, Lance A. Benefiel of IN and Luna M. Benefiel of IN.

He is preceded in death by his son Don Owen, sister, Vivian Reeder, brothers, Robert "Bob" Staver and James "Jim" Staver.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:15 AM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:15AM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

