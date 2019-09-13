LIMA — Donald Anthony Van Horn, Age 71, passed from this life in the early morning hours of August 26, 2019. Donald was born January 11, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to Audrey Jean Van Horn and was born into the hearts and lives of so many others throughout the 71 years of his life.

Donald was suave and charming - with stunning blue eyes, a deep raspy voice, and a smile that warmed the room. Donald enjoyed a cold drink, the evening news, Wheel of Fortune – mostly Vanna White, bellying up to a good buffet, music, dancing, a good joke, wooing the ladies, and knowing exactly what time it was.

Donald was an advocate with People First of Ohio, a member of Benchmark Human Services Adult Day Service, he had worked for Marimor Industries, and the American Mall as a custodian.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Benchmark Human Services, 645 S. Main Street, Lima Ohio, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, all are welcome. A tree will be planted in Kendrick Woods in Spencerville, Ohio in his memory this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to People First of Ohio. Many thanks to all who supported and loved Donald over the years – you were each special to him. Thanks to Hanneman Funeral Home, Siferd Chapel for the final arrangements.