ALGER — Donald A. Varner, 67, died July 17, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Services will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday (private, with online viewing at Hanson-Neely-Allison's Facebook page). Burial of cremains will be at a later date. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Alger.



