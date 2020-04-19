LIMA — Donald "Big Don" Walker, age 59, of Lima, passed away at 4:30 pm on April 13, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Don was born on November 27, 1960 in Lima, Ohio to Raymond and Christina Ricks who preceded him in death. He married Monica Napier and she survives in Lima.

Don was working for ODOT before he became ill. He previously worked for Fritchie Landscaping and Terry Swaney Auto Dealerships. He loved Ohio State Football and Basketball, was a big supporter of the Panther midget football league and he loved to crack a good joke and give advice to anyone who needed it.

Don is survived by his wife; Monica, his sons; Donald Walker Jr. and Dominic Walker, both of Lima, Brothers; Vincent Ricks, Mark Walker, Lester Ricks, Henry (Louise) Hurley, all of Lima, Jay (Nancy) Nance of Newark, and Dale Nance of Dayton. Also surviving are his mother-in-law; Bobbi Skipworth, a sister-in-law; Meredith Ricks and a host of nieces and nephews along with his best friends; Lawrence Bryant, Charles "Chucky" Scales and Quincy "Big Head" White. Don was preceded in death by his brothers; Luther Ricks and Jerry Nance, a sister; Delores Ramsey and a brother-in-law; Oliver Ramsey.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time, a Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Walker family. To leave the family a condolence or a fond memory, please visit our website at www.hannemanfh.com or visit the Hanneman-Siferd facebook page.