HOLGATE — Donatus F. "Nader" Schroeder, 94, of Holgate, died 4:29 a.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born April 10, 1925 in Leipsic to the late August and Frances (Maag) Schroeder. On June 14, 1950, he married Margaret Nadler. She died March 30, 2016.

Survivors include three children: Linda (Jim) Kell of Lima, Jim (Shirley) Schroeder of Hamler and Don (Carol) Schroeder of New Bavaria; seven grandchildren; five step grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; thirteen step great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one step great-great grandchild; and a sister, Ruth Klear of Glandorf.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Junella (Virgil) Karhoff; a brother, Alphonse (Angela) Schroeder; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Klear.

Nader was a lifelong farmer and had retired after 35 years from Philips ECG formerly in Ottawa. He was a US Army Veteran during WWII and a life member of the Hamler American Legion Post 262, New Bavaria Post 8847, Catholic War Veterans, National Farmers Organization, Ottawa Knights of Columbus, the Farmer's Union and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Bavaria. Nader also enjoyed traveling with Margaret.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria with Fr. Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Hamler American Legion and New Bavaria . Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a farewell tribute by the Catholic War Veterans will begin at 6:00 p.m. and a K of C rosary service 7:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to Putnam County Hospice, Propagation of Faith or the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com