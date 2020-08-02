LEIPSIC — Donna J. (Snow) Berger, 81 of Leipsic, died 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her summer home at Lake Cody surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 20, 1939 in Hamler to the late Walter R. and Eleanor M. (Greetham) Snow. On June 12, 1955, she married Bernard D. Berger. He died February 20, 2008.

Survivors include five children: Trudy (Bill) Goodwin of Elida, Kim Zeisloft of Leipsic, Greg Berger of San Diego, CA, Jeff (Laurie) Berger of Aurora and Tricia (Benny Quintero) Roberts of Leipsic; ten grandchildren: Andrea (Travis) Lawson, Aubrey (Tony) Ackles, Eric (Sarah) Zeisloft, Jenna (Kory) Maag, Jared Berger, Adam Berger, Paige Berger, Jordan Berger, Corey Berger and Whitney Fischer; eleven great-grandchildren: Aiden Lawson, Addison Lawson, Jaden Goodwin, Trey Ackles, Jasmine Ackles, Ethan Zeisloft, Owen Zeisloft, Isaiah Lomeli, Gavin Lomeli, Zoey Maag and Bryson Maag; two great-great grandchildren: Milaya Ackles and Brayden Lomeli; three sisters: Jean Combs of Ottawa, Judy (Harold) Berger of Port Clinton and Sandra Petersen of Leipsic; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Snow of Fostoria; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her loyal companion, Molly.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma (Don) Johnson; three brothers: John Snow and two infant baby brothers; and a brother-in-law, George Combs.

Donna had been employed at Allied Egry, Libby's, Izzy's Party Shop, Leipsic IGA and Viking Korner. She retired from the Putnam County Board of Elections where she served as Director and Deputy Director for more than 25 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic where she was a Lecture, Putnam County Democratic Party where she was a former Secretary, Leipsic VFW, Leipsic Eagles and a Carnival Cruise Line Platinum member. She enjoyed camping, reading, bowling, The Ohio State Buckeyes, traveling, slot machines and spending time with her family.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. Bill Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic as well as one hour prior to mass Wednesday at the Parish Life Center, Leipsic.

Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be given to Putnam County Hospice.

