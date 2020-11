ADA — Donna Campbell, 78, died at 3:14 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at her residence in Ada.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada.

Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the church