LIMA — Donna Fae Cartwright, age 93, went peacefully to be with her husband and Jesus on May 21,2020 at 12:10 p.m. at her daughter Jo's home. She was born on October 12, 1926 in Lima, OH. Donna was a beloved wife and mother. She was a grandmother to so many children. Donna married the love of her life, Robert Cartwright, on December 31, 1961. He proceeds her in death. They worked on the farm together. He loved to play jokes on her while they worked. She continued to run the farm after he passed. Donna was a talented Seamstress. Sewing was one of her passions. She made all kinds of different things from clothes to baby dolls. She could sew just about anything. She enjoyed listening to music two of her favorite songs are "Amazing Grace" and "Old Rugged Cross". Some of Donna's favorite things are Lee's Chicken and chocolates. And Oh boy, did she love her chicken. It was a Wednesday ritual and she never let you forget it. Donna was a member of the Home League at the Salvation Army. She attended every Wednesday night. She was an amazing woman and her legacy lives on in her growing family. Donna is survived by her sister Betty Oen, two daughters Jo Nichols and Jane Cotrell, and step-daughter Elizabeth Cartwright as well as many grandchildren (great and great-great), nieces, and nephews. Donna was proceeded in death by her daughter Marilyn Nichols, granddaughter Franki Nichols, two grandsons Craig and Ryan Cotrell, two brothers Robert and Junior Point, and four sisters Eleanor Miller, Anne Dodson, Rose Adams, and Mary Crider. The family would like to say a special thanks to a family friend, Alicia Argabright for all her help. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N Cable Rd. Lima, Funeral Services will follow at 1 pm with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Please use proper precautions for COVID-19 safety. Safe distancing and sanitizing will be used. The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored the Cartwright family has entrusted us with Donna's care. To leave a condolence or memory for the family, please visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or visit the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page.
Published in The Lima News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.