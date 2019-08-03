LIMA — Donna K. Duncan, 73, passed away surrounded by loved ones at 11:11 p.m. July 30, 2019, in Sebring, Florida.

Donna was born December 31, 1945, in Bidwell, Ohio to Wilbert and Bessie (Clagg Horstman) Duncan who preceded her in death. On February 7, 1965, she married Jeffrey Schreiber, who preceded her in death on November 24, 2015.

Donna worked for several years at Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, where she became an office manager in 1988. She was also a member of the Lima Eagles Aerie 370. She will be remembered for taking care of family and enjoying games of chance.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey J. (Sara) Schreiber of Frostproof, FL, daughter Leah Schreiber Sigler of Sebring, FL, brothers Dennis Duncan and Kenneth (Judy) Duncan, both of Lima, sisters Joan (Steve) Hall of Lima, OH, Sister, Judy (Robert) Watson of Springdale, AR, Patricia Lemaster of Lima, OH, and Cynthia (Bernard) Zwiebel of Elida, OH, grandchildren Amber Jenkins, whom Donna helped raise, Kayle Binkley, Megan Lusk, Katie Schreiber, Evelyn Sigler, and Charles Schreiber and great-grandchildren Brooklyn Shiflett, Trey Shiflett, Lexi Starkey, and one on the way.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.