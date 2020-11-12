CRIDERSVILLE — Donna L. Elsass, age 92 of Cridersville and formerly of rural Wapakoneta, passed at 3:38 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Otterbein-Cridersville. She was born December 9, 1927 in Logan Township, Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Farrell M. and Malinda Casperson Bruner. On September 29, 1946 she married Donald Harold 'Sandy' Elsass who passed January 26, 1989.

Mrs. Elsass retired after 33 years as a bookkeeper with Buckland Coop. She was a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ where she had been an Elder and Deacon of the church. She had volunteered at Joint Township Memorial Hospital in St. Mary's, belonged to the Red Hat Society and enjoyed traveling. Her greatest joy and love was being a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by 3 sons - Sanford D. 'Sandy' (Abigail) Elsass of Boston, MA; Randy J. (Karen) Elsass of Minster; and Tom F. (Debbie) Elsass of Wapakoneta; 8 grandchildren - Max (Katie Mae) Elsass of Columbus, OH; Katie (Eric) Dicke of Wapakoneta; Travis (April) Elsass of Minster; Jason Elsass of Wapakoneta; Chloe Elsass of Boulder, CO; Logan (Rip) Rice of Winter Park, FL; Ashley (Zeb) Schroeder of Columbus; Donald (Hilary) Elsass of Columbus; 7 great grandchildren - Ellie Elsass; Chelsea Elsass; Bennett Elsass; Astible Rice; Finn Rice; Scarlett Schroeder; and Ryke Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by a son - Tobias H. Elsass who passed on November 5, 2020; a brother - Howard Bruner and a sister - Doris Bruner.

Funeral services will begin 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Buckland United Church of Christ, Buckland. Revs. Jeanette Tangeman and Adrian Sunday will officiate. Burial will follow in Buckland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:30 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckland United Church of Christ or St. Mary's Joint Township Hospital Volunteer's Fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com