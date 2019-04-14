DELPHOS — Donna Lee Erman, 89, of Delphos passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos. She was born December 21, 1929, in Marion IN, to C. John and Ada Marie (Curtis) Peoples. They both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Douglas Erman on November 27, 1965, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Defiance, with Reverend Cleo C. Roth presiding. Her husband survives in Delphos. On November 27, 2015, she and Doug renewed their wedding vows in Defiance to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

She is also survived by six children, Dan (Deb), Dave (Luann), Todd, Kirk (Kelly), Kirsten (Ward), and Clay (Karla); 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Scott and a grandson, Ryan. She was a 1948 graduate of Southside High School in Fort Wayne, IN. Prior to becoming a fulltime mom to seven kids she worked in Fort Wayne at Lutheran Hospital, Lincoln Life Insurance, International Harvester, Magnavox, and Bowmar Corp. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was very active in the Women's Society. Donna was an avid fan of Indiana University basketball; she also enjoyed any tennis being played on television. She and Doug were active in a motor home club and traveled regularly in the tri-state area to club rallies.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos, Ohio, with a luncheon immediately following. Reverend Rich Rakay will officiate. Procession to the gravesite at McCauley Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio, will follow lunch. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home or one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Building Fund.

