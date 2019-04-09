ALGER — Donna S. Guyton, age 81, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 5:21 PM at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born on August 18, 1937 in Carver, Kentucky to the late Sam and June (Push) Miller. On August 15, 1954 Donna married J. Loren Guyton and he died on December 20, 1997.

Donna was a homemaker. She was a member of the Alger First United Methodist Church. Donna loved helping her family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Greg (Toni) Guyton of Ada; two daughters: Teresa (Mark) Loving of Manton, MI and Lori (Mike) Novak of Brighton, MI; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a sister, Melovete Pummell of Alger.

Donna was preceded in death by two sisters: Beatrice Rowe and Barbara Miller; and five brothers: Billy Joe Minix, Kelly Minix Jr, Bert Minix, Homer Minix and James Minix.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Alger First United Methodist Church, 101 Montville Street, Alger, Ohio 45812 with Pastor Don Clinger officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alger First United Methodist Church, 101 Montville Street, Alger, Ohio 45812. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.