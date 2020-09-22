Donna Hixenbaugh

GREENSBORO, GA —Donna Lou Hixenbaugh, age 92, formerly of Lima Ohio, passed away peacefully at The Harbor at Harmony Crossing, Eatonton, GA September 20, 2020.

She was a 1945 graduate of Lima Shawnee High School and received her BA from Nyack College with a music performance major. She later went on to get her MA in Education from Catherine Spalding College in Louisville Kentucky. She taught Kindergarten for over thirty years both in the inner city of Louisville and then her final days in the Minster School System in Ohio. After retiring from teaching she continued to teach and inspire young musicians by instructing them in piano lessons. She loved her students with a huge heart and was so happy to have them in her home which was fully decorated for each major and most minor seasons of the year. Always with candy on the island, candles burning throughout the house and most typically a huge bowl of popcorn (her favorite food) for all to enjoy.

She was the music partner to her husbands' church ministries and was at the piano or leading the choir in each of the 4 churches that he pastored. She was the kindest person that God created and every one that met her was touched by her grace and love. She truly was the most generous person as well. If you complimented anything she had you could expect her to give it to you no matter the financial value. No one could out give Donna Lou Hixenbaugh. Her love of animals was boundless, and her appreciation for nature and flowers was a constant in her life. No white "poofy" cloud would miss her admiration.

She is survived by her son Dr. Todd (Chris) Hixenbaugh (Lima, OH) and daughter Cinda (Randy) Hixenbaugh Walker (Greensboro, GA ), as well as six grandchildren -Tara (Doug) Baker (Harrodsburg KY), Tyler (fiance Ann) Hixenbaugh (Houston, TX), Danielle (Thomas) Hickey (Columbus, OH), Austin (Chelsea) Hixenbaugh (Evansville, IN) , Aleah Hixenbaugh (Cleveland OH), Peyton Walker (Greensboro, GA); a step-grandson Brandon Walker (Birmingham, AL); four great-grandchildren Bella Hixenbaugh ( Houston, TX), Kenadie Stinnett, Ella Stinnett, Dawson Baker all of Harroldsburg, KY; two step great-grandaughters Annabeth and Ella Walker (Birmingham, AL).

She was preceded in death by her parents- Ralph and Lilly Miller, her brother Keith Leroy Miller and her husband Rev. Clem Hixenbaugh.

Visitation will be held Friday Sept. 25, 2020 from 5pm-8pm at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel - 1170 Shawnee Road, Lima, Ohio 45805.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Entombment will immediately follow the services in the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

Her presence on earth will be missed but the heavens have gained another star to watch over us all.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission, 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, Ohio 45801 or at www.limamission.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.