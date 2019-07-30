LIMA — Donna E. Layton, age 70, passed away July 29, 2019, at 7:14 pm, at the Miami Valley Hospital. Donna was born November 24, 1948 in Lima, OH, to Warren E. and Helen R. (Kilpatrick) McClintock who preceded her in death. She married Carl L. Layton who preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2009.

Donna was a 1967 graduate of Bath High School. After high school she had worked at Artex Paints for 9 years until they closed their doors. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and mother. Donna was an avid Ohio State University Football, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. She will be remembered as being a very dedicated wife and mother.

Donna is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. Layton of Lima, OH, 5 siblings: W. Jack (Mary) McClintock of Lima, OH, Donald (Sheri) McClintock of FL, Karen Hinkle of Lima, OH, Linda L. Phillips of Lima, OH and Dennis (Janet) McClintock of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Reed and a brother, Theodore "Ted" McClintock.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL @ 828 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima, OH 45801. Officiating the service will be Rev. Wanda Werking. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm on Friday at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Township Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.