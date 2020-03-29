LIMA — Donna L. Longmeier, age 64, passed away March 28, 2020, at 8:46 am, at the Mercy-Health St. Rita's Medical Center. Donna was born July 28, 1955, in Bethesda, MD, to Donald R. and Carolyn M. (Brown) Ford who preceded her in death. On October 16, 1982, she married Tim Longmeier who survives in Lima.

Donna was a 1973 graduate of Bath High School. She had worked as a bookkeeper throughout her career with various companies in the Lima area. Donna enjoyed reading, cooking and spoiling all of her grandkids.

In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her son, Adam (Kylie) Longmeier of Lima, OH, 4 grandchildren: Dylan, Liam, Asher and Nico Longmeier, a sister, Laura Ford of Hilton Head, SC, a brother, Steve (Kim) Ford of Mooresville, NC and 2 nephews: Trey and Riley Ford and a sister/exchange student, Muriel Goedde of Paris, France

At this time the family will be having private family services with entombment in the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum following the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family which will be used for Donna's grandchildren's education. The CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.