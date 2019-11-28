LIMA — Donna Jean Mayberry, of Lima, Ohio passed away on November 21, 2019. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie A. Mayberry and Zina L. (Forbes) Mayberry, her brother, Charles Keith Mayberry and sister-in-law LaDene (Miller) Mayberry. She is survived by nieces Susan Nieusma of Ada, Michigan and Jolene (Don) Hay of Griffin, Georgia and nephew, David K. Mayberry of Levering, Michigan.

Donna Jean was born in Milton, Oregon on September 4, 1923. She moved to Lima in 1927 with her parents, graduating from Central High School in 1941. Donna was employed by Westinghouse Corp. but retired early to be a loving and steadfast caregiver for her mother for many years. She was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church. She resided at Shawnee Manor nursing facility for the past 14 years where she made many friends and brought smiles to all her wonderful caregivers and roommates. Donna will be remembered for her faithfulness to God, love of her family, love of animals, and the wonderful smiles she shared with everyone. Her family wishes to thank the many employees at Shawnee Manor and St. Rita's Hospice for their care, compassion and friendship to Donna.

Prior to a private family service there will be a one hour visitation at 10:00 A.M. on December 3, 2019 at Hanneman – Siferd Funeral Home at 506 N. Cable Rd., Lima, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers or contributions please honor and remember Donna by sharing your smiles with someone in need such as an elderly and lonely neighbor. Smiles warm hearts.

