SPENCERVILLE — Donna Jane "Jane" Schwartz, 74, of rural Spencerville, passed away at Midnight Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence with her family at her side, following a three year illness.

She was born October 2, 1944 in Salem Twp, Auglaize County, a daughter of the late Ivan and Elsie Toler Knapp, Sr. On August 18, 1962 she married James Henry Schwartz, who survives, along with three sons; Kevin (Deborah) Schwartz of Spencerville; Ronald (Lori) Schwartz of Wapakoneta and Douglas (Amy) Schwartz of Spencerville; 8 grandchildren; April Evans and Austin (Jenaye) Schwartz; Ashley, Kyle and Trenton Schwartz and Andy (Crystal), Amanda and Abigail Schwartz and one great granddaughter Emma Evans; her brother Paul (Sandy) Knapp of Germantown and in-laws; Paul Wein of Spencerville and Rudite Knapp of Monroe, Ohio, Audrey Schwartz of Lima and Mark (LouAnn) Schwartz of Spencerville and several nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her siblings; Grace Wein, Infant Loma Knapp, Ivan Knapp, Jr. and Betty (Gary) Wessel and brother-in-law Stanley Schwartz.

She was a 1962 graduate of Spencerville High School. She served the residents of Roselawn Manor as the Activities Director for over 30 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, crochetting and arts and crafts and her house flowers.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the German-Zion Cemetery, South-East of Spencerville.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Saturday, 2/4 and 6/8 PM Sunday and after 9:30 AM Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice.

