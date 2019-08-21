ADA — Donna C. Shadley, age 89, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6:19 AM at her residence in Ada, surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 17, 1930 in Clearbrook, Minnesota to the late Karl and Anna (Nelson) Buness. On March 6, 1948 Donna married Carl R. Shadley and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2003.

Donna was a homemaker and caregiver. She was a life time member of the Ada VFW Post #9381 Auxiliary, a member of the Bluffton Senior Citizens, and a member of the Eagles Auxiliary #370 of Lima. She volunteered as a poll worker. Donna loved dancing and she was a former member of the Ohio Polka Boosters.

She is survived by her two daughters: Barbara (Richard) McKeever of Dublin and Debra (Jeffrey) Alt of Lima; six grandchildren: Lori (Lars) Schmidt, Michelle (Tim) Stover, Carri (Robert) Ramsey, Shane McDougle, Aaron (Lyndsay) McDougle and Tracy (Jared) Vieira; twenty-three great grandchildren; a brother, Duane Buness of East Grand Forks, MN; and three sisters: Beverly Charles of Clearbrook, MN, Janet Dreyer of Bemidji, MN and Marilyn (Ronald) Vietor of Bemidji, MN.

She was preceded in death by four half sisters: Lillian Boorman, Mabel Kristokot, Anna Wasilak and Marie Sunde; and four half brothers: Luther Svaleson, Henry Svaleson, Markus Buness and Bruce Buness.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Ron Weihrauch officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bluffton Senior Citizens Center, 132 N. Main St., Bluffton, Ohio 45817 and/or ReStore of Ada, 210 N. Main St., Ada, Ohio 45810. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada