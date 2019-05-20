LIMA — Donna J. Stratton, age 73, passed away May 17, 2019, at the Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Donna was born May 15, 1946, in Waynesfield, OH, to Elmer Ellsworth and Carolyn E. (Ward) Keith who preceded her in death. On August 22, 1964, she married Robert V. Stratton who preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2003.

Donna was a 1964 graduate of Bath High School. She had worked as an STNA with various health-care organizations in and around the Lima area. Donna loved to crotchet, knit and play bingo.

Donna is survived by her children: Kathleen M. (Robert) Wreede, Robert (Kristina) Stratton, Bryan (Emily Frueh) Stratton and Melissa Swaim all of Lima and Julie (Darren) Hughes of Delaware, OH, 16 great grandchildren and 18 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Keith.

A memorial service will held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.