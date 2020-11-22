HARROD — Donna E. Williams, age 87, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9:24 AM at her residence in Harrod, surrounded by her family.

She was born August 19, 1933, in Harrod to the late Virgil L. and Irma D. (Basil) Bechdolt. On June 17, 1951, she married Richard Williams, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Williams was a 1951 graduate of Harrod High School, where she was the class salutatorian. She was a graduate of Ohio Northern University with a double-major in History and Political Science. In 1958, she co-founded Williams Excavating, Inc., with her husband.

She enjoyed gardening and quilting and was an avid reader. She loved to cook, so if you would stop by Donna's, you would always be met with delicious food, as well as the latest news about politics, LeBron James, and Dale Earnhardt. She loved pets and would care for any injured or hungry animal that was at her door.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Jane) Williams of Harrod and Nelson (Patty) Williams of Fort Myers, Florida; a daughter, Virginia (Garis) Pugh of Huntsville; three sisters, Joyce Taber, Carol (Don) Piehl, and Kelly (Kevin) Lawrence, all of Harrod; six grandchildren, James (Alison) Williams, Stacey Klingler, Angela (Nathan) Baxter, Ryan (Trinity) Ward, Kirsten (Ryan) Walker and Josh Pugh; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Bechdolt; and a sister, Teresa Bechdolt.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Charles Fuerstenau officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Westminster.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada