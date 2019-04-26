Donnell Brown

Service Information
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-225-5741
Obituary
LIMA — Mr. Donnell Brown, Sr., age 61, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at approximately 8:20 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on October 25, 1957 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Theodis and Annie Thelma (Brown) Brown; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Brown worked at Lima Barrell and Drum.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a companion and close friend; Mary Woodley of Lima. A son: Donnell Brown, Jr. of Lima. A brother; Cleodis Brown of Toledo, OH. 2 sisters; Annie Brown Wilson of Toledo, OH and Lillie Brown of Ft. Wayne, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Jimmy Brown and Sammy Brown and a sister; Shirley Hunt.

Home Going Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Alex Reeder, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the BROWN Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
