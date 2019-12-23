LIMA — Connie L. Archer, age 67 of Lima, passed on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Lima. She was born November 21, 1952 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia to the late Earl and Geraldine Gerald Henry.

Connie was a homemaker, enjoyed drives, loved getting together for cookouts with family, and loved animals. She had a passion for shopping; always looking for a garage sale, rummage sale, or a thrift store.

She is survived by her sweetheart - Earn Gipson of Lima; a daughter - Fleshia Collins of Lima; a step daughter - Jennifer (Josh Ream) Wilson of Lima; 5 grandchildren - Melinda Jenkins; Austin Conrad, I; Larry House; Sha'Terra House; Brittany House; 3 step grandchildren - Andrea Lynn; Nevaeh May Ross; Michael Lee McNeely, Jr.; 5 great grandchildren - Kel Peddicord; Austin Conrad, II; Lariyah Housej; Ma'Leigha Conrad; Emiyla House; a good friend - Ann Jennings of Lima; and her four legged babies - Flousie, Taz, ShaySahyMarie; Max; Bit Bit; Lil Girl; CoJo; and Hazel.

She was preceded in death by a brother - Jay Gerald.

Funeral services will begin 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Criderville.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

