Donovan Winget
WAPAKONETA — Donovan A. Winget, 87, of Wapakoneta, died 3:10 a.m., Sat. Nov. 28, 2020, at his residence, with his family at his side. He was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Cridersville, OH, the son of Amos Alton & Kathryn (Mohler) Winget who preceded him in death. On June 7, 1952, he married Nora L. Widner, and she died Nov. 5, 2014.

Survivors include, 6 children, Deb (Dan) Wilges, Wapakoneta, Lora Garrett, Wapakoneta, Kenneth (Lisa) Winget, Wapakoneta, JeanAnn (David) Mertz, Wapakoneta, Jennifer (Steven) Mefferd, Wapakoneta, Kirk A. (Karen) Winget, Imlay City, MI, 9 grandchildren, Angel Stahler, Shaun Garrett, Randall Webb, Joe Mefferd, Emelia Baker, Andrew Winget, Taylor Winget, Curtis Winget, McKenzie Winget, 6 great grandchildren, Derek Stahler, Adyson Stahler, Avery Garrett, Liam Garrett, Brynn Baker, Spencer Webb, 3 siblings, Larry (Alicia) Winget, Kathleen Spear, Shirley Dillon, A sister-in-law, Mary Kuck.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, William Garrett, a sister, Jean Schroer, and 2 brothers, John & David Winget.

Don retired after 44 years of service with the CSX Railroad. He later worked 23 years at the Oaks Golf Club. Don was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. He was a 1951 graduate of Blume High School, and a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, Wapakoneta. Don enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wed. Dec. 2, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, Pastor Brian Vernon officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Matthews Cemetery, near Cridersville. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Tues. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Association or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In keeping with current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
