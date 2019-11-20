COLUMBUS GROVE — Doris Jean Basinger, 92, died at 11:23 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born April 2, 1927, in Lima, to Clarence and Velma (Jennings) Nichols.

On March 9, 1947, she married Karl Basinger and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2010.

Doris is survived by one son, Larry (Rose) Basinger of Columbus Grove; three daughters, LaDonna (Jim) Hoffman of Ottawa, Lois (Bob) Cutler and Larrain (Dennis) Benroth both of Columbus Grove; nine grandchildren, Mark (Tina) Basinger, Kenneth (Theresa) Basinger, Ann (Josh) Hoblet, Philip Basinger, Scott (Kristi) Hoffman, Jason (Nicole) Hoffman, Rachelle Benroth, Dean Benroth and Erik Benroth; 12 great grandchildren and one sister, Dolores Meyer of Columbus Grove.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Darrel Nichols and a brother in-law, Gilbert Meyer.

Doris graduated from Columbus Grove High School. She had worked at Westinghouse Electric Corp., Lima and retired from Philips ECG, formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Ottawa. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, camping, knitting and reading. Doris especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Harry Tolhurst will officiate, with burial to follow at Truro Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

