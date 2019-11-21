BLUFFTON — Doris Jean Basinger, 83, passed away November 20, 2019 at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Doris was born August 7, 1936 on the family farm near Bluffton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Minnie (Sprunger) Basinger, and an infant brother, Francis Jr.

She is survived by two sisters, Vera (James) Luginbuhl of Amelia, Ohio, Donna (Leon) Lehman of Bluffton; a nephew, Jared (Sarah) Lehman of Bluffton; a niece, Jennifer (Tracy) Smith of Waynesboro, Virginia; seven great nephews, Jacob and Eli Lehman, Levi, Jeremiah (Sarah), Aaron, Daniel and Joshua Smith; and one great-great niece, Miriam.

Doris graduated in 1954 from Bluffton High School as one of the top-ranking students. Doris worked as a receptionist for Dr. B.W. Travis in Bluffton for 26 years and then at the Pandora Medical Center as a medical transcriptionist for 21 years. She enjoyed playing piano, knitting and bowling. Doris was a member of the Ebenezer Mennonite Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir and also sang in a trio with her sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Ebenezer Mennonite Church, Bluffton. Pastor Jim King and Chaplain William Herr officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Mennonite Church or the Mennonite Memorial Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.