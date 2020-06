Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Doris Jean Cotterman, 91, died at 9:40 a.m. June 1, 2020, at her residence. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Pastor Stephen Ambrose will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Moulton. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store