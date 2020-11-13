SPENCERVILLE — Doris D. Lee age 90, of Spencerville and Temecula, CA passed away 9:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Temecula. She was born Feb. 8, 1930 in Lima to the late John H. and Muriel Weaver Burden. She married Fred A. Lee Aug. 9, 1947 and he preceded her in death March 4, 2007. Doris was a homemaker, she enjoyed playing BINGO and going to auctions.

Survivors include 3 sons: Fred A. (Susan) Lee, Jr. of Spencerville, Steven A. (Patricia) Lee of Elida and Robert E. (Teri) Lee of Temecula, CA, a daughter Deborah A. (Jerry) Craft of Lima; 8 granddaughters: Crystal, Michele, Jennifer, Julie, Laura, Lisa, Kristina and Sara; 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Harold and Richard Burden, Treva Archer, Viola Miller and Martha Gardner and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 16 4 to 5 for Immune compromised and 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating and burial will follow in Buckland Cemetery. We ask the face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Memorial contributions may be given to Chi Ki Lo food pantry, Cridersville and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com