ELKHART, Ind. — Doris L. Golding, 82, died at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 8, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart, Indiana.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, where arrangements are incomplete.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.