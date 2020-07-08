1/1
Doris Gratz
1926 - 2020
HUNTSVILLE — Doris Jean Gratz, 94, of Huntsville, OH, passed away Monday night, July 6, 2020 at Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty, OH.

Doris was born on January 6, 1926 in Stokes Twp, Logan, Co, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eldon and Ruth Gross Morris. She married Darrell Gratz on March 4, 1946 in New Hampshire, OH and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2013. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Price and Mildred Shobe and two brothers, George Morris and Ray Morris.

Doris is survived by two children, Ronald (Roberta) Gratz of West Liberty and Lorraine (Jo Cook) Wilcox of Huntsville, four grandchildren, Eric (Kelly) Gratz, Amy (Mike) Brobst, Keely (Rick) Wilcox-Pummel, and Kerri (Mike) Wilcox-Luttrell, eight great grandchildren, Kyle (Emily) Gratz, Ryan Gratz, Nicholas Gratz, Emily Brobst, Abigail Brobst, Danielle Brobst, Hayden Pummel and Owen Pummel, and a brother, James (Deannie) Morris of Waynesfield, OH.

Doris was a 1943 graduate of New Hampshire School. She spent most of her working career as a receptionist for Dr. David Nielsen MD in Waynesfield, OH and worked as a secretary for New Hampshire School and Crane Supply. Doris was an active member of the Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid and accomplished quilt maker and forever experimented in search of the "perfect recipe". She enjoyed being with family and attending monthly luncheons with extended family member at various restaurants. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother.

Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care, 925 Rush Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Per her request, no services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
