CELINA — Doris Wellman Grieshop, 86, died Oct. 22, 2019, at Mercer County Community Hospital, Coldwater.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, Celina. Fr. Ken Schnipke will officiate. Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call following the service.