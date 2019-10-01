Doris Hall

LIMA — Doris Ann Hall, age 90, of Lima passed away Saturday (September 28, 2019) at Shawnee Manor.

Doris Ann was born on August 26, 1929 in Beaverdam, Ohio, the daughter of Frank Hall and Mary (Baumgartner) Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard "Dick" Hall of Lima. Prior to moving to Shawnee Manor in 2002, she lived in Norwood, Ohio where she had retired from Bethesda Oak Hospital as a nursing assistant.

Doris is survived by her niece and nephews, Pamela (Daryl) Floit, Carlock, IL; Steve (Theresa) Hall Wonder Lake, IL; Rick (Mimi) Hall, Secor, IL; Mike (Judy Lynn) Hall, Crystal Lake, IL. She will also be lovingly remembered by many great nieces and nephews; friends and care givers at her beloved home, Shawnee Manor.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rockport Cemetery. St. Rita's Hospice Chaplain Herb Wilker will be officiating the service. Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
