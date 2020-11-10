1/1
Doris Heldman
1948 - 2020
PANDORA — Doris J. Heldman, 72, formerly of Rawson, Ohio died at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio.

Doris was born on October 11, 1948 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Elmer W. and Betty (Myers) Reichley.

She married Ralph Eugene Heldman on June 19, 1966 and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2003.

Surviving are six children, Darwin (Julie) Heldman, Oliver (April) Heldman, Harley (Kichaela) Heldman, Karen (Eric) Basinger, Tina (Nolan) Schlabach, Diane (David) Reigle; nine grandchildren, Hannah, Rebecca, Allison, Alyssa, Brady, Garen, Lainey, Madison and Matthew; eight great grandchildren, and siblings, David (Christine) Reichley, Debra (Michael) Eck, Duane (Judy) Reichley, and Daryl (Jennifer) Reichley.

Doris was a 1966 graduate of Cory Rawson High School, was a homemaker and a 4-H advisor for more than 30 years.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jenera, Ohio from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Steve Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alzheimers.org.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
