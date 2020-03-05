LIMA — Doris J. Wyant, age 87, passed away March 4, 2020, at 4:38 pm, at Burton's Ridge Assisted Living in Lima. Doris was born June 18, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Donald G. and Effie Louise (Murray) Syphrit who preceded her in death. On December 26, 1949, she married Andrew W. Wyant who preceded her in death on September 20, 2019.

Doris had worked in the food industry her whole life with various stores including: Lawson's Convenient Stores, Handy Andy's and then Chiefs in Defiance where she retired in 2004. Doris loved playing cards, putting together puzzles, making ginger bread, strawberry-orange jello, root-beer floats, painting, decorating, playing the lottery and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their dance recitals. She will be remembered for her broaches and for a phrase she instilled into her children "Don't ever think that you're better than anybody else, but you're as good as everybody else" and also for her farewell comment when one would leave her house, "Yalls come back soon".

Doris is survived by her children: Jerry (Debra) Wyant of Hudson, MI, Georgia Groves of Lima, OH, Don Wyant of Grass Lake, MI and Andrew B. Wyant of Lima, OH, 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, 2 sisters: Laura "Nellie" Uplinger of Hazen, PA and Elsie Rosmus of Hazen, PA and a brother, John Syphrit of Titusville, PA. She was preceded in death by an infant son, George Glen Wyant, a son in-law, Richard Groves, a daughter in-law, Caroline Wyant, 4 siblings: Tom Syphrit, Etta Felice, Donald "Buzz" Syphrit Jr. and Jean Will.

There will be a private visitation and burial of cremated remains held later at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Burton's Ridge Assisted Living. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.