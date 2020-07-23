HARROD — Doris I. Kruger, age 97, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her son's home following a brief illness.

Doris was born April 5, 1923 in Hardin County, OH, to the late Harry and Neva (Winegardner) Young. On July 17, 1948 she married Robert Finn Kruger who preceded her in death on March 29, 2014.

Doris was a graduate of Forest High School and worked at Westinghouse during the war. She was a talented seamstress and had been a member of The Ohio State Extension Club and OAGC Garden Club. Doris loved to garden and read. She especially loved attending services at Union Chapel Missionary Church and she was happiest when she was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Greg A. (Peg) Kruger, Raymond Kruger both of Harrod; daughter, Tess Kay (Stanley) Spencer of Bluffton; twelve grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Newland, Lynnette (Tyler Humphrey) Garver, Leann (Scott ) Brumberg, Kevin (Mindy) Kruger, Jordan Kruger, Joe (Jill) Miller, Christina (Nathan) Seidner, Alicia (Brendon) Sullivan, Lydia (Garrett) Gatton, Isaac Spencer, Travis (Joann ) Kruger, Wes (Sarah) Kruger and twenty seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah A. Kruger; granddaughter, Sara Kruger, great-granddaughter, Haddassah Rain Seidner and three sisters, Anna Mary Custer, Rosella Crummie and Vera Jane Crossley.

Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima, Ohio 45801. Pastor Mark Bayliff will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 27, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, July 26, prior to the funeral at the church.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all visitors are reminded to wear a mask and obey social distancing recommendations to the best of their abilities.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel Missionary Church, Community Relief Fund or the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.