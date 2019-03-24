WEST LEIPSIC — Doris J. Ladd, 83 of West Leipsic, died 12:50 P.M. Friday March 22, 2019 at the Meadows of Leipsic. She was born December 17, 1935 in Lima to Leonard (Bo) and Helen (Kuhbander) Chamberlin. Doris married Serge Ladd May 10, 1958 and he survives in West Leipsic.

Also surviving is a daughter, Rebecca (Randy) Agner and a son Lance Ladd, both of Leipsic; a brother Dale "Bo" (Carol) Chamberlin of Milford; two grandchildren Erika (John Vorhes) Agner and Kevin Agner; and several nieces and nephews.

Doris was a homemaker and worked at the Libby Cannery, she was a 1953 graduate of Leipsic High School, played softball, basketball and was a semi-pro bowler. She also wrote over one hundred poems and some were published in the Courier's Poets Corner. She was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburg Steelers and also was a big fan of Frank Sinatra. Doris also was on the committee for the 150 year Leipsic Celebration.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 27, 2019 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Pastor Tim Eding Officiating. Burial will be in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

Memorials made be made to the .