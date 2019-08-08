LIMA — Doris Florence (Prowant) Leimbach, 91, was called into the presence of the Lord at 8:19 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Doris was born in Beaverdam (Lima), Ohio on December 27, 1927 to Ephraim and Frances (Hicks) Prowant. On June 30, 1951 she married her beloved husband and life partner of 63 years, Calvin (Cal), who preceded her in death on March 24, 2014.

Doris was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She was a member of Elida Immanuel United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's group for over 65 years. She was also a member of the Allen County Farm Bureau. Family members and friends were repeatedly blessed with her selfless willingness to help in any situation. Her famous cookies and other culinary delights were enjoyed by everyone for many years. Her children credit their strong family values to her lifetime of commitment as a mother.

Doris is survived by children, Bruce (Jane), Gary, and Nanette (Lou) Taylor, Columbus, OH; Jeff (Linda), Cincinnati, OH; and Kim (Patti), Marion, OH; 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and sisters Eileen Sutherland and Bonnie (Ed) Berthold and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Charles and Dwight Prowant, Alma Laibe and cherished daughter-in-law, Pam Leimbach.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATIONS SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 699 Sunnydale Ave. Elida. Pastor Randy Coleman will officiate the service. The family will receive guests at 10:00 AM at the church prior to services.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery immediately following.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Calvin and Doris Leimbach Endowment Fund (benefiting Immanuel United Methodist Church and WTLW), c/o The Barnabas Foundation, 6648 Belleshire St., Columbus, OH 43229.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.