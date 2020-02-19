OTTAWA — Doris L. "Tootie" Meyer of Ottawa died Tuesday February 18, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born March 8, 1937 in Dupont to the late George Russel and Mary G. (Goodwin) Foley. On June 13, 1964 she married Donald E. Meyer who died April 9, 2018.

She is survived by her sisters, Beulah Lanwehr of Ottawa and Ima Hawkins of Dupont; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her dog, Dixie. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Velma (Herbert) Bansbach and Colleen (Elmer) Ellerbrock; a brother-in-law, Wilfred Lanwehr; and her beloved dog Daisy.

Tootie was retired from Philips Display Components formerly of Ottawa. She was a 1955 graduate of Continental High School where she was a cheerleader. Tootie was a member of Dupont Church of God, and the Ottawa Legion Auxiliary and was a former Firelady.

A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, 916 E. Main St. Ottawa with Josh Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ottawa. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Putnam Pet Pals. Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.