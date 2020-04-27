BLUFFTON — Doris Elaine Palte, 81, passed away April 27, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. She was born August 7, 1938 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Otis and Mildred (Ernest) Fett. On August 17, 1957, she married James Palte and he preceded her in death on August 3, 2010.

Doris graduated from Beaverdam High School. She had worked in housekeeping at the Mennonite Memorial Home. Doris was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and bowling.

Survivors include six children, Sue (Robert Jennings) Palte of Lima, Robert "Poke" (Annie "Shorty") Palte of Beaverdam, Sandy (Mike) Conley of Lima, Tom Palte of Dayton, Tim (Bobbie) Palte of Ashtabula, Steve (Angie) Palte of Bluffton; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn (Stan) Brauen of Puyallup, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Rita Plaugher of Lima, Nancy Palte of Minster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by a granddaughter; a brother-in-law, William Palte and a sister-in-law LouAnn (Don) Osborne.

A private memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Father John McLoughlin officiating. Due to the recommendations regarding public gathers, participants will be limited to immediate family. However, a live streaming via Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page will begin at 2:00 p.m. Private burial will in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice.

Doris' family would like to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bridge Hospice and the Mennonite Memorial Home for their loving care. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.