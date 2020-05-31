GLANDORF — Doris Mae Rosengarten, 89, of Glandorf died 4:37 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born May 5, 1931 in Glandorf to the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Palte) Duling. On October 28, 1952 she married Bernard Rosengarten, who preceded her in death on August 29, 2015. Doris is survived by 4 sons: Dennis (Nancy) Rosengarten, Dale (Theresa) Rosengarten and Gary Rosengarten, all of Glandorf and Mark (Jane) Rosengarten of Ottawa; a daughter: Jane (Jerry Newell) Schimmoeller of Glandorf; 9 grandchildren: Mandy Verhoff, Matthew Rosengarten, Amy Sanchez, Jillian VanDam, Ryan Rosengarten, Douglas Rosengarten, Adam Rosengarten, Kirk Schimmoeller and Britnee Reynolds; 16 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings: Marilyn Siebeneck and Mary Ann (Mel) Lammers, both of Glandorf, Wilma (Alfred) Kramer of Fort Jennings, Don (Sue) Duling of Glandorf, and the twins, Betty (Tack) Schroeder and Eddie (Josie) Duling, both of Glandorf. In addition to her parents and husband, Doris is preceded in death by a brother-in-law: Tom Siebeneck. Doris was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and its Altar Rosary Society. She formerly worked for Sylvania, Ottawa and also was a cook for Ottawa-Glandorf Schools. She was a member of the C.L. of C., Ottawa VFW and American Legion Ladies Auxiliaries. Doris was a kind and gentle woman. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She always had cookies in the freezer for treats. Alzheimer's destroyed much of her memory, but she still enjoyed playing 7-up, Bingo, word searches and happy hour entertainment. Many visitors will remember her sweet smile and her saying "Thank you for visiting, you make me happy." Well, you made us happy Doris, you were our sunshine. The family would like to thank the staffs of the Meadows nursing homes and Putnam County Hospice. The funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. Please consider sharing you condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAPS) or to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, a card, or an email. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.